ATHENS — Members of the Limestone County legislative delegation presented Athens with community grants totaling $26,967.50 toward the playground and splash pad phase of the planned park on Pryor Street.
This will be for the first phase, which is estimated to cost between $950,000 and $1 million. The city is seeking additional grant funding and is working on a proposal to Dekko Foundation.
The park will be on the former Pilgrim’s Pride 32-acre site which closed in 2009. The city is currently having site work done on the property.
