The 11th annual City of Athens Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament will be May 7 from safe light until 2 p.m. at Ingall’s Harbor.
Those interested can register online at www.athensal.us, at City Hall or at active.com. Registration prior to the event is $100 per team with an optional $10 for Big Fish. Registration will be available the day of the event starting at 4 a.m. with a cost of $110 with an optional $10 for Big Fish.
There will be cash prizes for first through 10th place, lunch for boaters and a door prize drawing for boaters.
The team recently lost two members to cancer, Athens City Councilman Frank Travis and part-time Athens Police Department employee Kathy Cothren.
