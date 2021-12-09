The City of Athens Relay for Life team will hold its Swamp John’s fundraiser on Dec. 14 at the Athens Senior Center on Pryor Street from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $11 and are available at City Hall, by calling (256) 233-8730 or at the door. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society
Plates will be chicken, shrimp, fish, or combo.
