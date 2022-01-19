Due to lack of workers and space to store materials while workers are unavailable, the community recycling collection centers located at Athens schools will be removed and glass and plastic will no longer be accepted at the Lucas Ferry location.
City curbside recycling pickup has resumed. Pickup west of U.S. 31 is on the first and third Monday of each month and east of U.S. 31 is the second and fourth Monday.
