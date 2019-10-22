ATHENS – Multiple city of Athens departments are reporting issues with their landlines. This includes police and Athens Utilities.
Information Technology is working with the city’s phone service provider to correct the problems.
— bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.
