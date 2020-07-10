ATHENS — The Athens City Council heard debate from residents over a possible mask ordinance Thursday, also the day Limestone County recorded more new COVID-19 cases than it has since testing began.
No vote was taken, and Council President Frank Travis said it could be the next council meeting on July 20 before the council again discusses whether to adopt a mask ordinance.
“I’m conflicted, yes,” Travis said, noting the impact the virus is having on African Americans. After hearing from nine people — six speaking against an ordinance and three supporting a city government mandate — Travis said he knew three people who died from COVID-19.
John Plunk of Athens was ill with the virus the last two weeks of February, leaving him with troubled breathing and an uncontrolled fever.
Though he’s had the flu and pneumonia in the past, “I never had anything like (COVID-19) in my life,” he said. “Let me tell you, you don’t want it."
He said the city should do "whatever we can do to prevent the spread of this disease.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases among Limestone County residents. The previous daily high, 37, was on Friday. Forty-two percent of Limestone's 574 cases have come in the last 14 days.
Limestone's percentage of positive tests is also increasing. Over the last 14 days, 14.25% of tests in the county have come back positive, climbing past the 12.98% positivity rate for the state over the last 14 days. One Limestone County resident has died of the disease.
Also on Thursday, Morgan and Madison counties had the highest number of new cases since testing began, as did Alabama. Statewide there were 2,164 new cases, breaking the previous record set Friday of 1,758. Over the last seven days the state has averaged 1,283 new cases per day. More than 30% of the state's 48,588 cases have come in the last 14 days.
Rules like a mask ordinance are “made for your health and safety,” said Kelly Range of Athens. “It’s to protect the public.”
But some residents who oppose an ordinance said the decision over whether or not to wear a mask is a personal one.
“I’m happy to be a good citizen,” said Ali Turner, claiming there are conflicting reports from experts on the effect of wearing masks. “Wouldn’t it be better to let this be a matter of personal conscience?”
State health officials have repeatedly called on the public to wear masks, stressing that people who are infected by the virus and can spread it to others may not have any symptoms. They have stopped short, however, of including a mask requirement in statewide emergency orders.
Caren Sample called on Athens residents to step up and “be good citizens and be personally responsible” instead of being required to wear masks. “We can’t wear masks for the rest of our lives,” she said.
Jacque Budd said the decision over whether or not to wear a mask should be left to an individual and his or her doctor. “(A mandate) is not something the government should do,” she said.
Dr. Paul Fry, the chief of staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said the virus is spread through respiratory droplets, “and that’s why you wear a mask.”
Saying that he was representing the local medical community, Fry said that while the economy is starting to rebound, “cases in the county, state and country have rebounded to dramatic degrees.”
One example: There are currently eight patients at the hospital with the virus, and “25% of the patients at Athens-Limestone Hospital are COVID positive,” he said.
“We could shut the entire economy down, which worked … or you can do something which is a compromise. I stand in favor of wearing masks,” Fry said. “If you can get 80% of people to wear a mask, it’s going to reduce the infection rate by 60%.”
Another opponent of an ordinance said he doesn’t take the effects of the virus lightly, and that at-risk people can make decisions on how to best protect themselves, including wearing masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. But, “asking the government to require the same of healthy, law-abiding citizens is not right,” said Caleb Vilander. “What authority does the city of Athens or any other state or local government have to infringe on the rights of healthy, law-abiding citizens?”
Others questioned how the ordinance would be enforced.
“Are we going to spend taxpayer money to run around and chase people without a mask?” asked David Owens.
After hearing from residents, Councilman Harold Wales said he wants to be able to protect the public, but “I just don’t know how we’re going to enforce” a mask ordinance. He and other council members said they needed more time before making a decision.
“I can see both sides,” said Councilman Wayne Harper. But, “having a background in law enforcement, I don’t know how we could enforce this.”
“It’s not a political issue, but a public health issue,” said Councilman Chris Seibert, who’s worked for 15 years in the surgical device development industry. He said his decision would be “100% based on medical data.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks said that although city departments have operated under COVID-19 protocols since March, he made the decision to issue “one overall protocol” from his office for consistency.
According to a draft of the policy, employees must wear masks or face coverings while on the job when in close contact with others, including departmental meetings, meetings with the public and gatherings in high-traffic areas.
All employees must take their temperature before reporting to work and if an employee has a fever, he or she is required to provide certain notifications. Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined at home for 14 days or for a period of time directed by a physician or health facility, and must immediately notify his or her supervisor, who in turn must immediately notify Human Resources. The protocol also sets out self-reporting guidelines.
