Two Athens residents remained in Limestone County Jail today charged with trafficking in cocaine, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
After the investigation of an alleged violation of federal firearm laws, the Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted “a controlled delivery” of firearm suppressors from China to a residence in the 16000 block of Fantasia Way, the office said. A search warrant was obtained and during a search of the residence, investigators found 44 grams of cocaine, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and 53 grams of marijuana, authorities said.
Brett Russell Williams, 33, and Kassie Rena Williams, both of 16056 Fantasia Way in Athens, are each charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana, according to the office.
Bail had not been set for the trafficking charges, an arrest report shows.
