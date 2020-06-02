Athens Saturday Market will open, beginning Saturday, at 409 Green St. and will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. through Aug. 29, except July 4.
The market is an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, with all produce locally, organically and naturally grown in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley. Prepared foods and handcrafted goods are made by local artisans.
Musicians Matt Prater and Jacob Greene will perform on opening day.
Patrons, vendors and volunteers are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the market, stay six 6 apart and follow the directional arrows on the ground, use the designated entrance and designated exit and wear masks though they are not required. The number of patrons in the market may be limited if proper social distancing can’t be maintained.
Volunteers will assist people who have health issues or are uncomfortable shopping within the shelter. When a shopper has chosen items from the vendors’ selection list, a market volunteer will pick up the items requested and return the payment to the vendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.