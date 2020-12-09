ATHENS — The Athens school board on Tuesday decided to make it official. It named Beth Patton, the interim superintendent of Athens City Schools, the system's new superintendent, and named interim Principal Willie Moore the new executive principal at Athens High School.
Both were hired on 6-0 votes.
Patton, 52, who’s in her 29th year with the district, is first woman to serve in as Athens' superintendent. Moore is Athens High's first Black principal.
School board President Russell Johnson, school attorney Shane Black and Patton will now negotiate Patton's contract.
“My goal is for (a proposed contract) to be on the December 17 agenda,” Johnson said.
Patton said that getting a new Athens Elementary School built is “a top priority.”
“We’re working on site preparation,” she said. “COVID has slowed down (the project), but we’re moving ahead somewhat.” Plans are to go to the bond market as soon as that’s possible, in light of the pandemic.
Keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic, while providing “top-notch instruction,” is another priority, she said. Patton said school officials are studying data on future growth expectations “to determine what our needs will be in the next five to 10 years to accommodate growth.”
Patton can provide “the calm leadership we need right now,” Johnson said. “She’s the right person at exactly the right time.
“I’ve had dozens and dozens of teachers reach out to me and say, you won’t find anyone better than Beth,” he said.
Moore has more than 26 years of administrative and classroom experience, working in Bibb and Dallas counties before coming to Athens City Schools in 2018 as assistant principal at Athens High. He became the associate principal of grades 11-12 last year.
Rick Carter, who was previously the high school’s principal, recently became the school system’s first director of planning.
Patton, an Athens native and Athens High graduate, was a teacher at Athens Elementary for 18 years before moving to the central office. She has been assistant superintendent of administrative and instructional services and director of student services and school operations.
Alabama law gives a school system 180 days to select a new superintendent, but last month Johnson said it was in the district’s best interest to move quickly so it can deal with challenges like building a new Athens Elementary and planning for growth.
Patton’s hiring came without any of about 20 applicants interviewed. The official superintendent vacancy notice was posted Nov. 6, and the deadline for accepting applications was Monday, and Johnson said applications were still being submitted Monday night.
The superintendent notice of vacancy stated that the minimum salary for the position is $120,000 but is negotiable based on experience and other factors.
The Athens school board voted to place then-Superintendent Trey Holladay on administrative leave, at his request, on June 13, two days after the FBI confirmed it was at his Athens home as part of a law enforcement action. Patton was appointed acting superintendent, then became interim superintendent when the school board on Oct. 22 approved a negotiated separation agreement, in which Holladay received a settlement payment of $250,000. The board agreed with Holladay to terminate his contract, and his tenure as superintendent ended on Oct. 31.
