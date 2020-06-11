ATHENS — Two days after the FBI’s Birmingham division confirmed it was at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay as part of a “law enforcement action,” the Athens school board voted to place him on administrative leave, at his request.
The board’s 7-0 vote came during its meeting Thursday night.
Board president Russell Johnson said he met earlier Thursday with Holladay, who said that in light of the circumstances, he believed that it might be in the system’s best interest for him to step aside and be placed on administrative leave. The board approved his request, Johnson said.
Johnson said in his statement that Holladay is on leave for “an indefinite period.” Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton was appointed acting superintendent, effective immediately.
“As you know, there is an ongoing federal investigation involving Dr. Holladay, and the school system is monitoring that situation,” Johnson said. “The system is cooperating fully in the investigation and will continue to do so.”
The investigation is ongoing and confidential at the request of federal officials, according to Johnson, and he said the school district will not discuss it further at this point.
The system is referring inquiries about the matter to Holladay’s legal counsel and the federal officials involved.
“There are absolutely no charges filed against me,” Holladay said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery attorney Joe Espy III.
Holladay is on paid administrative leave, Johnson said. “We used the same procedure as the system does with teachers and classified employees,” he said.
Holladay has been Athens’s superintendent since 2013.
