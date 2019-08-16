ATHENS — Enrollment at Athens City Schools for the first week of the new school year was up by 327 students, with most of that growth at the K-12 Athens Renaissance, according to preliminary figures.
The total enrollment, as of Thursday, was 4,538, compared to 4,211 in May, school district data show.
“There will be changes by Labor Day,” said Superintendent Trey Holladay.
The enrollment by school, as of Thursday, was: Athens Elementary (with pre-k), 360, compared to 377 in May; Brookhill Elementary, 269, compared to 280 in May; Cowart Elementary, 301, compared to 295 in May; Julian Newman Elementary (with pre-k), 335, compared to 300 in May; Athens Intermediate, 635, compared to 616 in May; Athens Middle, 896, compared to 832 in May; and Athens High, 1,060, compared to 1,029 in May.
The school with the largest growth so far is Athens Renaissance with 682, compared to 482 in May.
Athens Renaissance offers fully virtual and blended virtual and classroom options, with its first graduating class in May 2017.
Holladay attributed the growth to “the system's proximity to all of the industrial growth within the area.” He said it’s very possible that one more fifth-grade teacher will be added.
