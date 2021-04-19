ATHENS — Athens City Schools is looking for personnel for certified positions and support staff and will host a job fair at the high school on Thursday.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to speak with administrators.
For more information, visit acs-k12.org/jobfair.
