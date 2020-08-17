Athens City Schools students started the new school year today, with the district offering traditional classroom and virtual options.
Sixty-three percent, or 2,321 students, of 3,668 responding to a recent survey chose a traditional classroom setting, according to officials, while 1,347 students, or 37%, opted for remote instruction.
The total number represented in the survey doesn’t account for the entire student population, with Athens Renaissance School not included in the count, according to Acting Superintendent Beth Patton. That school provides a virtual program and blended program with a mix of virtual and face-to-face instruction.
Patton said last week that teachers took part in one week of professional learning, which gave them a chance to collaborate and plan for starting school amidst a pandemic. As of Friday, five employees were in quarantine awaiting test results.
