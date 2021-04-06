Alabama's statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, and Athens City Schools will continue the mask requirement for students and staff until the end of the school year, says a letter to parents from Superintendent Beth Patton.
All other safety precautions and measures, including social distancing, visitor restrictions and sanitizing protocols, will remain in place until the end of the school year, according to Patton's letter on the district's website and social media.
"We are grateful for your continued cooperation and support as we work together to finish the school year safe and strong," Patton said.
