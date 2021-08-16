ATHENS — Athens City Schools will be dismissed early on Thursday for the annual Pep Rally on the Square, which begins at 3:15 p.m.
School officials said ACS pre-kindergarten will dismiss at 1:45 p.m., Athens Renaissance at 2 p.m., Athens Elementary at 2:15 p.m., Athens Intermediate School at 2:30 p.m., Athens Middle School at 2:40 p.m., and Athens High at 2:30 p.m.
Buses will release according to the school’s early dismissal time. Latchkey will be available for all K-5 schools, the school district said.
