ATHENS — Athens City Schools will be dismissed early on Thursday for the annual Pep Rally on the Square, which begins at 3:15 p.m.

School officials said ACS pre-kindergarten will dismiss at 1:45 p.m., Athens Renaissance at 2 p.m., Athens Elementary at 2:15 p.m., Athens Intermediate School at 2:30 p.m., Athens Middle School at 2:40 p.m., and Athens High at 2:30 p.m.

Buses will release according to the school’s early dismissal time. Latchkey will be available for all K-5 schools, the school district said.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

