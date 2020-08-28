Athens City Schools will dismiss early today because of the threat of severe weather, according to the district’s superintendent.
Superintendent Beth Patton said the pep rally that was planned today will instead be at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the town square, weather permitting.
Patton said pre-K will be dismissed at 2 p.m., elementary academies at 2:15 p.m., Athens Intermediate, Athens High and Athens Renaissance, all at 2:30 p.m.
She said latchkey services have been canceled, too.
The remnants of Hurricane Laura, now a tropical depression, are projected to move through the northern part of the state this afternoon and evening.
The Athens High football team is scheduled to play at home Saturday night against James Clemens.
