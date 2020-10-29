The City of Athens has added $9,000 in funding for the Swan Creek Greenway, a National Recreation Trail of more than 2 miles.
The Mayor’s Office received approval for two grants from funders that promote quality of life projects. A $5,000 grant from Walmart will be used to make improvements to the trailhead under construction south of U.S. 72 near Railroad Bazaar.
A $4,000 grant from the local Resource Conservation and Development Council will be used to buy materials and build and install kiosks with signage, benches and a map. One kiosk will be at the U.S. 72 trailhead. The second will be at the Athens Sportsplex trailhead, which is off U.S. 31.
“Walkers utilize the greenway every day, even in cold weather, to exercise, explore and enjoy the scenic beauty along Swan Creek,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
The City will combine the Walmart grant with its previously announced $200,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for the trailhead’s parking area. The ADECA grant will pay for Grayson Carter and Son Construction’s portion of the project, which is the base, curb and gutter for the parking area and the new road connecting to it. City of Athens crews will do part of the trailhead work, such as paving, and the Walmart grant will help pay for that portion.
The greenway is 2.3 miles and will lengthen another 1,200 feet with the new trailhead parking area. The greenway extends from U.S. 72 to the north by Swan Creek Park, Athens Middle School’s walking track and on to the Sportsplex. The trail features bridges, a restored covered bridge and benches.
