ATHENS — Athens Utilities has borrowed $30 million for a pair of sewer projects that will extend service to new developments and update existing lines that are deteriorating, but the work is not expected to increase customers' rates.
One project is designed to meet needs in a part of the city poised for growth. It will involve running sewer lines on both sides of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to Interstate 65.
“I would say 1,000 feet south of Huntsville-Brownsferry, 1,000 feet north of Huntsville-Brownsferry and 1,000 feet west of Highway 31 at that intersection, those are the areas that we’re primarily looking to serve,” said Jimmy Junkin, Athens Utilities' manager of water services.
On June 6, the City Council approved the annexation of 265.9 acres on either side of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road between I-65 and U.S. 31. The properties were zoned for both housing and business. Junkin said many of the large parcels along Huntsville-Brownsferry Road currently have development commitments. At that meeting, the council also approved purchasing materials for both sewer projects.
“We’re trying to expedite the project to make sure that we meet the deadlines of the various developers along Huntsville-Brownsferry,” Junkin said. “It’s just one of those economic development projects that is a now or never kind of thing,” Junkin said.
Junkin said bidding on the first phase of the project will begin in mid-July and a contractor will be selected by the end of August. There will be one or two more phases, he said. The deadline to have the new sewer line completed, Junkin said, is November 2023. The project is estimated to cost $12.6 million.
The other project involves improving the sewer trunk line, or main line, in the upper Swan Creek area. That project is in phase three, the final phase, and has been ongoing for three years. It will cost an estimated $6 million.
“We’ve already got a central trunk line, the largest sewage trunk line in the city, decades old. Because it’s decades old and it was an old clay pipe, it’s in some disrepair. It’s got some issues and we’ve been updating it and repairing it and improving capacity in that line,” Junkin said.
Junkin said phase three is “replacing the last major chunk of that line leading back to the (sewer) plant. … The only thing it’s doing is replacing deteriorated, older assets with new, better rated assets that can better handle some of the conditions that we see upstream.”
This section of line starts south of Forrest Street and then somewhat parallels Swan Creek, turns to the west and then ends up at the sewer plant on Sanderfer Road.
The line needs to bigger than it is, Junkin said, because 20 years from now there will be more development along the line. “We’re fixing what’s kind of already broken down and in need of repair, but we’re also going ahead and upsizing the line to be sure we’re ready for the future,” Junkin said.
There have been different contractors for both previous phases. Junkin said it will be late fall or winter before contractors will bid on this job. He said the timeline for the upper Swan Creek work is not as pressing as the Huntsville-Brownsferry project but hopes to have it completed in late 2023.
Athens Utilities obtained a $30 million public purpose bond to cover the cost of the two sewer projects, according to utility Finance Director Kent Lewter.
“This money can only be used for improvements or additions to the existing water and sewer infrastructure,” Lewter said.
The bond will be repaid over 30 years from the utility's water and sewer portion of the city budget.
“The standard is usually 30 years because these bonds are paying for assets that will last that long,” Lewter said.
Before each new fiscal year, Lewter said, money to repay the bond will be set aside in the budget. Lewter said that principal is paid once a year starting in 2037 while the 4% interest is paid twice a year starting in 2023.
Lewter said the amount they will pay back will vary from year to year. The total interest owed for 2023 is $1.396 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.