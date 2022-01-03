Athens Shopping Center under new ownership
Athens Shopping Center, previously owned by JULYN Inc., was bought last week by The Retail Companies. [COURTESY PHOTO]

ATHENS — The Retail Companies last week bought the 96,159-square-foot Athens Shopping Center from JULYN Inc., which had owned the property for over 50 years.

The property is located at 600 S. Jefferson St. and contains Hometown Grocery, Dollar General, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and M.E.W.S. Interiors.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

