Athens Shopping Center under new ownership

ATHENS — The Retail Companies last week bought the 96,159-square-foot Athens Shopping Center from JULYN Inc., which had owned the property for over 50 years.
The property is located at 600 S. Jefferson St. and contains Hometown Grocery, Dollar General, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and M.E.W.S. Interiors.
