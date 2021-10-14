The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will sponsor Athens Shred Day, where citizens can bring documents for shredding, Saturday at Athens State University from 9 a.m. to noon.
Other drive-up services include electronic recycling and drug take back. They will also accept donations of clothing and household items to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.