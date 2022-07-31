ATHENS — The city plans to expand the Athens Sportsplex by adding an outdoor fitness court and up to 200 parking spaces, officials said.
Bert Bradford, director of Parks and Recreation for Athens, said the 38-by-38-foot outdoor fitness court will be handicapped accessible and will be open to the public at any time. Construction is expected to begin this week.
He said outdoor fitness is becoming more popular and the court will give citizens another option for exercise.
“It will be easily accessible from the track so people who are walking the track, if they want to leave the track, walk over there, do any sort of exercise they might be after and then they get right back on the track,” Bradford said.
The court will be for activities like pullups, situps and muscle movement, Bradford said.
“There are probably six or seven different kinds of areas,” he said. “What they do is allow you ... maybe 10 different options at each station on what kind of body movements you want to do and what your target goal is.”
Bradford said exercise classes may use the court.
“I’m sure that we have fitness classes at the rec center that in times of the year where the weather permits and it’s comfortable, we’ll have classes that will want to have their classes out there because there’s so many options of what they could do,” Bradford said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the court will provide a health benefit for citizens.
This will be the first outdoor court at the Sportsplex, but more may be added in the future depending on its success, Bradford said.
Bradford said it will be located “fairly close to the rec center" between Sportsplex Loop Drive and Interstate 65, across the road from the sand volleyball courts.
Bradford said they broke ground last week and weather permitting he expects a concrete pad to be completed by the end of this week. The groundwork will be done in-house, he said, but the National Fitness Campaign will handle installation.
The city’s $120,000 portion will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, Bradford said. In addition, the city received a $50,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Decatur also received a $50,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant for a fitness court to be installed in September at Wilson Morgan Park. The city will spend $117,000 for the court.
Athens Sportsplex has 1,005 parking spots, but more will be added near the children's playground area.
Marks said the city will add as many parking spaces as possible, probably about 200.
“When you go out there on a Tuesday or Thursday night, you can’t get in there. People jumping curbs in their big vehicles, big trucks, and that’s dangerous. You got a kid running between vehicles that are illegally parked,” Marks said.
Bradford is also concerned about the parking situation.
“At one point in time I have counted nearly 200 cars that were having to park in an area that was not approved parking," Bradford said. "So, we’re just trying to give them a place to go when we have events there.”
Marks said they probably need 500 additional parking spaces.
The city has hired an engineer who has started on a topographical survey so the city can figure out the drainage.
“We’ll take his information, get it engineered. I think we’re going to try to do as much of this in-house as we can,” Bradford said.
He hopes to have the additional spaces added by fall.
“But you’ve got to be careful with this because we have so many events through the fall. It’ll be a timing issue. I really hate to tear up any ground and impede any other parking because that’s a heavy use … time for us,” he said. “It’ll be a balancing act with weather and events there and when we can get the work done.”
The project will cost $350,000 and come from the city’s Parks and Recreation budget.
