ATHENS — Athens State University’s $61 million budget for 2019-20 includes unrestricted revenue of $36 million, about $2.4 million more than the previous fiscal year.
Accounting for the increase is about $1.6 million more in the school’s state appropriation and about $800,000 more in tuition revenue, due to a 1.9% tuition increase for undergraduate and graduate courses, according to Mike McCoy, the university’s vice president for financial affairs.
The budget, approved Friday afternoon by the university’s board of trustees, also includes a one-time payment of $1,000 to permanent employees. State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, a board member, abstained from the budget vote, saying he wanted more detailed information about the raise in advance of the meeting.
Orr said that in the 2020 state education budget, Athens State received the highest percentage increase over the previous year — at 12.4% — of any higher education institution.
Increases were based on comparisons of funding at other schools across the country with similar missions, student bodies and degree production. The “peer gap adjustment” formula in Gov. Kay Ivey’s recommended budget represented about half a percent of higher education funding.
The one-time payment will go to permanent employees in December. That payment, which will cost about $300,000, is in lieu of a cost-of-living raise, McCoy said.
McCoy said that that since 2012, employees have received overall pay increases of about 16%, including cost-of-living adjustments and step increases.
“We feel like we’ve kept up with inflation and the cost of living,” McCoy told the trustees. “We do value our faculty and staff.”
The tuition increase, approved by trustees in May, will be effective starting in the fall semester. Tuition will now be $206 per credit hour for traditional undergraduate courses, $246 per credit hour for online undergraduate courses and $289 per credit hour for graduate courses.
