Athens State University and Calhoun Community College have both received five-year Title III grants from the U.S. Department of Education as part of a program to help students complete their degrees and be prepared for careers.
Under the Strengthening Institutions Program, Athens State was awarded a grant of about $2.1 million, and Calhoun’s grant is for $1.9 million. Services that qualify for Title III funding include innovations designed to retain students and move them toward program completion.
“This will really help students to be successful, which is what we’re here for,” said Sarah McAbee, Athens State’s vice president for enrollment and student support services.
Athens State’s project, called “Pathways to Success — Improving Campus to Career Success,” focuses on a three-pronged approach of proactive advising, increasing the diversity and inclusion of the campus and expanding professional development on campus, including work-based learning opportunities.
The university expects the efforts will help students graduate faster and be better prepared for their careers.
The grant will pay for three new advisers and one new career coach, according to Athens State spokesman Chris Latham.
Two free classes will be offered to all Athens State undergraduate students beginning next spring, with one class providing writing, financial literacy, team and other skills, and a Career Capstone seminar focusing on career preparation.
“This grant will allow us to expand our efforts to foster degree completion and successful entry into and advancement in well-paying careers,” Athens State President Philip Way said in a statement.
Debi Hendershot, Calhoun’s dean for planning, research and grants, said in a release that the funding will allow the college to create a five-year “Pathways to Success” program to help develop a well-trained, flexible and productive workforce.
According to Hendershot, the program will provide the framework for Calhoun’s transition from fragmented, class-by-class scheduling to a structured, employer-driven model that includes work-based learning components in Associate of Applied Science degree programs, beginning at the high school level.
“Work-based learning not only bridges theoretical knowledge and practice but also enhances graduate employability,” she said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.