Some staff members at Athens State University and Calhoun Community College are returning to campuses this week, with COVID-19 precautions in place, but courses for the summer semester will be online at both schools.
Meanwhile, Athens State is keeping its tuition flat for the upcoming academic year
“We understand that families across the nation are struggling right now because of the pandemic,” said Athens State President Philip Way.
The university’s board of trustees unanimously approved the tuition schedule for 2020-2021 on Friday .
At Calhoun, “summer classes will still be online,” said Calhoun spokeswoman Sherika Attipoe. “The only people on campus are those (Calhoun staff) who are unable to work from home,” including financial aid staff and advisers, she said.
She said plexiglass has been installed in campus buildings, and employees who are working on campus are spread out for social distancing. The maintenance staff is delivering masks to those who are on campus, she said.
According to Calhoun’s Health Sciences Dean Bret McGill, Huntsville Hospital has said that beginning June 1, Calhoun students will be able to return and complete their clinicals with stipulations.
• Students will not be exposed to any COVID-19 wards or areas where those patients are being tested or seen.
• Students will have their temperatures checked each time they go in for clinicals.
• They will complete their clinicals in alternating shifts to ensure social distancing is being practiced. Shifts will range from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. with a limited of number of students on each shift.
• Students that are working toward graduation will have priority in completing their clinicals in an effort to ensure they complete all of their required clinical hours and training.
“At this time, we do not have a concrete plan set in place for fall semester,” Attipoe said, and Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker is waiting for new guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey on how to proceed for fall.
Calhoun's main summer semester will be May 26, with delayed start on June 1, through Aug. 4, and two mini-semesters will be May 26 through June 25 and June 29 through July 30.
For technology students, labs on campus have not reopened. Virtual options are in place for labs, Attipoe said.
Athens State's full summer term started Monday and runs through July 27, and the two summer mini-terms will be from Monday to June 19 and June 22 to July 24. Two weekend terms are also scheduled this summer.
Way told trustees on Friday that 50% of the staff was reporting back to campus and 50% was teleworking this week.
Among the guidelines in place: there will be only two entrances to the campus, with individuals screened at those entrances with a thermal thermometer and asked a series of questions. Once cleared, individuals will receive a wristband that must be worn at all times while on campus, and wristband colors will change daily. Once inside buildings, individuals are expected to follow hygiene, sanitation and social distancing protocols. Face coverings will not be required, but will be encouraged.
“We have about 30 to 40 people on campus,” Athens State spokesman Chris Latham said Monday.
The governor will determine whether the university will be allowed to offer face-to-face courses, and “if we are able to transition to face-to-face, we’ll do so,” with classroom guidelines, according to Latham.
Meanwhile, Athens State’s tuition for 2020-2021 will be: undergraduate traditional, $206 per credit hour; undergraduate non-traditional, $246 per credit hour; and traditional and non-traditional graduate, $289 per credit hour.
The last time the university didn’t have a tuition increase was in the 2012-2013 academic year, when Athens State became an autonomous institution with an independent board of trustees, according to Latham.
“Our commitment to keep tuition flat for the upcoming academic year is another way we are helping make higher education accessible, providing a path to degree programs that can improve an individual’s situation and marketability in the workforce,” Way said.
Calhoun’s tuition will be slightly higher. The fall semester tuition per credit hour for in-state students will be $133, an increase of $2 per credit hour, and out-of-state tuition per credit hour will be $266, an increase of $4 per credit hour, according to Attipoe.
Athens State has received $422,517 in emergency financial aid grants for students, from the federal Department of Education under the CARES Act, according to the university. To be eligible for the grant money, a student must have experienced a disruption in their face-to-face classes, either traditional or blended.
In addition, students in need have received $33,000 from the Emergency Student Assistance Fund through the Athens State University Foundation to help with gas money, car repairs and rent, Latham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.