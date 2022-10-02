ATHENS — Athens State University's enrollment and student credit hours for the current semester have increased from a year earlier but haven't returned to their pre-pandemic levels, according to the school.
Chris Latham, ASU director of marketing, public relations and publications, said that declining undergraduate enrollment is a national trend.
“Many students are seeking alternative credentials or immediately entering the workforce upon (high school) graduation,” he said.
Latham said ASU has a flexible, customized adult degree program and can help students when they choose to pursue a degree.
Enrollment this fall is 2,895 students, an increase of 101, or 3.6%, from fall 2021. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in fall 2020 there were 2,867 students. But numbers have not returned to where they were in 2019, when 2,945 students were enrolled.
Latham attributes the increase in students from fall 2021 to several factors.
“The introduction of new programs, particularly graduate programs, has helped us gain new students,” he said. “We are proactively recruiting and marketing to a wider array of prospective students, who are finding that we can take their existing credit and help them in finishing their degree, all at a much more affordable price than many other universities.”
The number of credit hours has increased by 173, or 0.7%, from last fall.
Students registered for 26,534 credit hours this fall, an increase of 173, or 0.7%, from fall 2021. There were 27,754 credit hours taken in fall 2020, but there were 27,798 hours taken in fall 2019, pre-COVID.
There were around 2,760 students enrolled in spring 2022. Of those students, 294 were in graduate-level programs whereas there are 374 graduate students enrolled in fall 2022.
For fall 2022 there are 742 new students enrolled, 151 of them graduate students. There were 719 new students in fall 2021 of which 102 were graduate students. A new student is classified as a student who has never taken classes at the college before.
Catherine Wehlburg, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said ASU is seeing growth this fall in many of it programs.
“As we’ve introduced new areas of study at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, we’ve been able to assist working adults and returning learners in meeting their educational goals,” she said.
Latham said along with other undergraduate programs, the bachelor of science in nursing program that was introduced last year has been successful. However, he said most of ASU’s growth can be attributed to its graduate programs.
"One in particular that is continuously growing is the master of science in global logistics and supply chain management. This program is popular for those working on Redstone Arsenal and in government contracting jobs, along with those in various industry-specific roles,” Latham said.
Wehlburg said the nursing degree and graduate degree recipients are helping the world.
“The bachelor of science in nursing degree has helped nurses across the region continue doing what they do best — caring for their neighbors and leading the charge in times of crises,” she said. “Similarly, those completing the global logistics and supply chain management master’s degree are making a direct impact on how our world operates.”
