The Athens State University Foundation has been awarded a $7,800 grant from the Alabama Tourism Department that will be used for the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention in October.
Funds will also be used for the Fiddlers Concert Series, a year-long series of concerts in coordination with the annual convention. Both events draw visitors from out of state to Athens, benefiting the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.