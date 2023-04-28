Her mother's illness inspired Carrie Trousdale to pursue a nursing degree at Athens State University and go into the medical field, determined to be a nurse who shows her patients compassion and care.
“My mother is a Type I diabetic, and she was in and out of the hospital so much and you can see the difference that the nurses truly make and that can be a positive or a negative,” Trousdale said. “I’ve seen several nurses who are just not very nice and not very compassionate, and also nurses who you can tell love their job, they love their patients, and they want the best for their patients.”
Trousdale, 28, from Danville, is in the first graduating class of Athens State University’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree which started fall 2021. She started the program in October 2021 and will graduate Saturday at 3 p.m. with a 4.0 grade point average.
Trousdale said good nurses make a difference in their patients’ lives and health.
“I wanted to be that compassionate, caring nurse, to give the best possible outcome to my patients,” she said. Trousdale wants her patients to know “they are not just a number, they were not just a patient, I was there to make them better.”
Trousdale became a registered nurse in 2018 after completing an associate's degree at Wallace State Community College. There she was awarded the 2018 Health Science Excellence Award and the Nightingale Award, which is given to a student who shows care and compassion for patients.
The Athens State program, Trousdale said, was more advanced than the one at Wallace State. She said clinical reasoning and clinical judgment were taught more in the bachelor’s program than in the associate's program.
“It really makes you think about why you’re making these decisions for these patients rather than just following orders," Trousdale said. “You’re also kind of thinking on your own. You’re being more autonomous.”
A bachelor's degree in nursing has helped Trousdale recognize the importance of getting all the facts.
“We really talked about not jumping to conclusions,” she said. “You collect more information, you put it all together. Just a lot more clinical reasoning.”
Trousdale got a job in 2018 working for Dr. Roger Moss Jr. at New Decatur Clinic and worked there for about a year before working in the emergency room at Decatur Morgan Hospital for about a year and a half. Ultimately, she returned to work for Moss in 2020 and has worked a total of about four years at New Decatur Clinic. Trousdale said her work in the ER taught her many skills that have helped her become a better nurse.
“Now I know how to respond to emergent situations as well,” she said. “So, if something emergent were to happen in the office, I know how to quickly respond.”
Trousdale said she returned to the clinic because she prefers preventive care.
“I like being able to keep the patients out of the emergency room, prevent medical exacerbations,” she said. "Keeping their diabetes under control, keeping their high blood pressure under control so they don’t have to end up in the hospital.”
Trousdale said she feels she has made a difference in her patients’ lives and health.
“I try my best to get to know my patients on a deeper level rather than just a nurse-patient relationship,” she said. “I want them to trust me and know that I’m here for them.”
Moss, a primary care physician, said he nicknamed Trousdale "Sunshine" due to her demeanor.
“She’s always cheery and she makes my patients feel that way,” he said. “She has a lot of compassion for the patients and she’s an excellent nurse.”
Moss said Trousdale is a benefit to his practice.
“I wish I could keep her on, but I think she wants to move up to other things,” he said.
Trousdale said she enrolled at Athens State because she wants to pursue a doctoral degree in nursing and become a nurse practitioner.
“I plan to do the dual enrollment program at (the University of) Alabama; I actually just applied there as a psychiatric and family nurse practitioner,” she said. “It is a longer course of study, but once I’m finished, I will be certified in psychiatry and family care. … I’m going to study both, and I will just go wherever my heart leads me.”
Trousdale said she realizes it is a lot to take on and has been told by people to slow down.
“It’s kind of how I’ve always done things,” she said. “I’m a little nervous about it but I think I can do it.”
Like Athens State's nursing program, Trousdale’s courses from the University of Alabama will be online. She said she will be able to complete her clinicals at local hospitals.
Trousdale is married to Robbie Trousdale. They have three children, and she is expecting another. She said she has worked while enrolled at Athens State and it has been hectic.
“Typically, I will take my kids to school early in the morning. I come to work, I do school work on my lunch break,” Trousdale said. “Pick the kids up from school, get all their stuff done, put them in bed. Then I do school work most of the night.”
Trousdale said after attending Athens State she is even more committed to improving her nursing skills.
“Just getting my bachelor’s has already made me a better nurse,” she said. “I want to keep improving and continue to educate myself as far as I can possibly go in order to give my patients the best possible care.”
