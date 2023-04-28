D230429 asu graduate JN12.JPG
Buy Now

Carrie Trousdale is in the first graduating class of the nursing program that Athens State University began in 2021. The graduation ceremony is Saturday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Her mother's illness inspired Carrie Trousdale to pursue a nursing degree at Athens State University and go into the medical field, determined to be a nurse who shows her patients compassion and care.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.