After a nationwide search, Athens State University has appointed Lee Vartanian as dean of the College of Education, effective in July.
Vartanian received his bachelor’s degree in social work from Auburn University, a master's degree in early childhood education and Ph.D. in urban services at Old Dominion University.
He was a professor at Lander University for 14 years and taught second and third graders at elementary schools in Virginia and South Carolina for three years.
As chair of the Department of Teacher Education at Lander University, Vartanian facilitated new programs in secondary chemistry education and a master’s in teaching and learning with a concentration in the Montessori Method. He was also the campus director of Lander University Teaching Fellows.
