Philip Way is in his third year as the 37th president of Athens State University and believes his biggest accomplishment is the number of programs he has been able to add, and adding more programs will continue to be a priority.
Before landing at Athens State, Way was a provost and vice president for academic and student affairs and served for almost a year as the interim president in Pennsylvania at Slippery Rock University.
Prior to that, he was senior associate dean of arts and sciences, provost for undergraduate programs, and concurrent professor of the school of business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Way spent more than 20 years at the University of Cincinnati, first as an assistant professor, and then mostly as a faculty member in the department of economics.
Question: What do you believe has been your greatest accomplishment as Athens State's president?
Answer: New program development. ... I think what was distinctive about what we’ve done over the last two years is those programs. Up until 2016, we couldn’t offer grad programs. Then we got permission to offer three and then a year and a half ago, they gave us permission to offer as many as we wanted to, as long as they were niche programs; things that weren’t duplicative of other universities' programs… They’re not huge yet, but they will be huge over time. It’s not going to happen in only one year, but normally, when you have a new program, you try to get it to be successful over five to seven years. I’m trying to beat that time frame. I want them to pay off in two to three years.
Q: What do you plan to accomplish in the next two years?
A: The simple answer is to continue to introduce new programming. Listen to the employers and find out exactly what they want, and if it’s not that they want degree people, let’s talk about certificates, non-credit programs. In higher education, there’s a shift happening. I wouldn’t say away from degrees, but in addition, teaching other ways to learn. And in this economy — where technology is changing, product markets are changing — people need to be reskilled or upskilled and sometimes, they don’t need a degree … So, program development, credit/non-credit, enhance our marketing even more, and try to increase student success, that’s a major objective of mine. We do pretty well, actually, in terms of job placement and retention. But there’s always room for improvement. And the more we can do to make our students more successful helps with our recruitment in a sense. … We’re heavily involved in economic development, helping to bring new businesses to town. When they come and have a look at the area, they’ll ask to talk to local colleges and universities to find out if they’ll be able to get the workforce.
Q: What will your No. 1 priority be?
A: Student success. Retention, graduation, and getting a job that pays well.
Q: What is your long-range vision for the Alabama Center for the Arts?
A: I want to increase in terms of the kinds of things we have here. … One of the big areas we have is graphic design. We have a nice program in conjunction with Calhoun. … There are all types of design, communication design, interior design even, product design, industrial design. … I think we need to grow musical theatre. I’m sorry it wasn’t introduced from the get-go. … People in the community just love musical theater. I think we can do a great job there. … We’re hoping the master’s in fine arts will be approved in time for fall of ’22. And I hope the residence halls will mean people will come to Decatur. … I’m hopeful the residence hall will help us increase our numbers. I mean, the signs are good. Both our numbers are up, both Calhoun’s and ours are up for the ACA this semester, which is great to see.
Q: What do you like about Athens State’s partnership with Calhoun Community College?
A: They’re highly cooperative, very positive people. ... We have very good relationships in certain areas; we’ve got a great relationship with their education people. We have a seamless transitioning to Athens State. We just need to make sure we have more and more seamless transitions, and that’s up to both of us. …
Q: What needs to be improved?
A: The students at Calhoun have a right to go anywhere. We need to make sure we’re competitive in terms of our scholarships, in terms of our programs, the hours that they have to complete. I’m not saying we’re uncompetitive, I’m just saying we need to be that consistently.
Q: How will having dorms impact the future of the ACA?
A: I think it will enable us to improve our recruitment because we’ll be able to say, "We have housing here and waiting for you, and it’s housing at a competitive price." And you can’t beat that. If you compare us to the available housing in Decatur, you’ll find the quality is higher and the prices better for you. So, you shouldn’t fear about coming to the university because we’ll take care of you, not just in the classroom, but out of the classroom, too.
Q: How many students are currently enrolled at ASU?
A: As of today, we have 2,794 enrolled.
Q: How many from each county?
A: Roughly 10% are from Morgan County, just over 3% from Lawrence, and 12% from Limestone. If you ask, where do the rest come from? Mainly Madison (County).
Q: What is Athens State doing for Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties?
A: Well, obviously, providing education. We’re probably most renowned for our education program. … I would say it’s probably our education students who have the biggest impact in the local counties. There’s a concern in the state that people who come to Alabama for their education go out of state for employment. We have the highest retention rate in the state, out of any university in the state of Alabama. Our people tend to stay in the state. … Well over 80% stay in the state, and most of those in the northern half of Alabama. … We’re populating the schools with teachers, and even if you’re not a teacher, you’re working locally, helping businesses grow, etc. … So, it’s a profound impact on local counties.
Q: What do you plan to do to reverse declines in overall student enrollment?
A: We basically reflect what happens to community colleges. We get two-thirds of our students from community colleges, and one-third are returning adults. … The issue for us is, how can we help the community colleges? … You can start off at Calhoun and then take the two years at Athens State. … If it benefits the community college, it’s going to benefit us later on. That’s the idea here. And we’re working with the community colleges directly to encourage their students to come to Athens. Even though they’ve got these declining numbers, they’ve got great programs. … We have a program in whatever you desire and as a result of that, people will want to come here. We’re also putting more resources into marketing, particularly at the grad level because we know the grad level is where the growth is going to be. …
Q: What new programs does Athens State need to offer to meet the needs of the local workforce?
A: I would say the emphasis needs to be on health-related programs. And I’m not saying we’re going to have a medical school, because we’ll never have a medical school. … If you look at the data, some business areas are short, involving like business analytics, the more quantitative disciplines. But I would say health is the main one. And safety and security. Cybersecurity is massive.
Q: What is the future of Athens State offering online classes?
A: We have been a leader for decades. I think a lot of the universities have caught up to some degree. But that’s not truly what they’re about. I think they will go back to more in-person kind of modality unless we get another COVID wave or two. … At Athens State, some people learning on-ground have learned how to do online effectively. They see that some of their classes can be put online and right now I’m seeing a growth in hybrid, where courses are partly online … and then they’re meeting in person for interactive learning things that are very important. We’re also introducing more classes which are high flex, our faculty’s calling them active flex. But it’s where you teach in a room with some people face-to-face, there are some people synchronously online, like in a Zoom meeting, and it’s recorded so people can get it later if they were unable to be in-person or online at the same time. … That’s growing, we just need to get more faculty on board.
Q: Conversely, what is the future of on-campus instruction at Athens State given that so many classes this fall are virtual?
A: I think you’re going to see a gradual return to on-ground. But I think it’ll be sporadic, so they won’t be on-ground two days a week. They’ll be on the ground once every two weeks, or something like that. It depends on the discipline. If you take accounting, for example, students prefer to be there, in person, because it’s technical; they want help straight away, to call the professor over if they’re working on a problem. So, things that tend to involve numbers, we find students prefer to be there in person. … But if it’s easy to learn online, relatively, then they’re OK with online learning. So, I think you’re going to see that shift. But remember, we’re introducing more health programs. Those are going to require more practicums, of various kinds. Those people are going to have to come to campus. … So, we imagine as we’re introducing more and more of these health programs, we’re going to need to bring them to campus, to either come to some labs for physical therapy, occupational therapy, whatever the program happens to be. … For our accreditation, we have to pick a topic every five years, and our topic for the coming five years is experiential learning. And while a lot of our students have had experiences, like internships, we want to increase the number of experiences that they’ll have while in the program. We believe that will prepare them for jobs. They’ll get more and different kinds of skills.
Q: What is Athens State’s niche in higher education in this area, given that the University of North Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville and Alabama A&M are nearby?
A: Quality, online learning. I’m not saying they don’t have quality education; I just think that our niche is online because we’ve been doing it for so long. I think we’ve been able to reach a level of quality that is hard to get to. I mean, we have some places to improve, it’s not perfect, but I think we’re in reasonably good shape, simply because we’ve had a lot of time to perfect it. … So, I think that’s our niche. But I think increasingly it’s going to be graduate education online. That’s what we’ll be known for. And we’re going to do some things online that most other places only do in-person.
Q: What is your favorite part of being Athens State's president thus far?
A: Graduation. It’s always my favorite day… To see them complete their bachelor's degree or master’s degree and walk across that stage with families whooping and hollering, I love that. I love the enthusiasm; I love the celebrations I see in the courtyard afterward. ... It’s the happiest day of each semester, as far as I’m concerned. And it’s the most meaningful because it’s a sense of completion and a beginning of a new episode of their lives, hopefully one that will lead to increased economic and social stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.