The Athens State University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 7% for both undergraduate and graduate courses beginning with the fall 2022 semester.
The increase was based on previous board action of tying tuition to the prior year increase in the Consumer Price Index. Tuition for in-state and online students will increase $16 per credit hour for undergraduate courses and $23 per credit hour for graduate courses.
In-state tuition and fee rates per credit hour for the 2022-23 academic year will be as follows:
Undergraduate: $241 per credit hour
Graduate: $348 per credit hour
Technology fee: $75 per credit hour
Student activities fee: $1 per credit hour
Bond surety fee: $1 per credit hour
