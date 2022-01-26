Athens State University's spring semester enrollment is slightly down from the fall semester, but it has more students newly enrolled this semester than at any time since 2013.
The unofficial number of students enrolled in spring 2022 is 2,761, and enrollment could fluctuate in the coming weeks. Of those students, 294 are in graduate-level programs. The university's College of Business has the largest increase in enrolled students this semester.
Of the total enrolled this spring, 478 are new students. A new student is classified as a student who has never taken classes at the college before.
Chris Latham, director of marketing, public relations and publications, said the growth in new students is tied to the university's expanded programs.
“We’ve introduced nine new programs since 2019, all of which are performing exceedingly well against their program targets,” he said.
According to Latham, Athens State continues to increase the number of master’s programs and it currently offers six.
“These programs consistently have strong growth, as they focus on advancing the knowledge and skills of the area’s professional workforce,” he said.
In fall 2021, student enrollment was 2,794 — 33 more than this semester's current enrollment — and that included 235 graduate students. The number of students enrolled in spring 2021 was 2,779, including 196 graduate students.
Fall 2020 had a student enrollment of 2,767, with 179 of those being graduate students.
Four of the university's six master’s programs are in the College of Business, which has seen the largest increase in enrollment.
Gary Valcana, interim dean of the College of Business and associate professor of management, said the increased enrollment within the College of Business is primarily the result of new programs, most of which are master’s degree programs.
According to Valcana, the popularity of the new programs was expected because industry in Athens, Limestone County and the surrounding areas is booming.
“These programs were introduced based on real-world demand from employers, industry leaders and students, and they fit the market’s need in producing well-qualified professionals to meet employers' needs,” Valcana said.
Valcana said COVID has affected enrollment to some degree and has also affected the way students are able to learn.
“For example, many students are working remotely and may be dealing with children learning remotely, which impacts their ability to successfully complete a college degree,” he said.
However, Valcana said, Athens State is working with students individually to help them obtain a degree despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic.
Eighty-nine percent of the courses this semester use online instruction or are blended, using online and in-person instruction. Only 11% of the courses are exclusively in-person. The ratios were roughly the same in the fall 2021.
With the high percentages of online and blended courses, Valcana said professors are seeing that students are already prepared for a shift into more remote learning opportunities.
Latham said that's not just attributable to COVID.
“Our students are still finding the convenience and flexibility of online and blended course formats preferable,” he said.
