After getting invited to an NFL rookie training camp and having an injury end his football career, Kivon Coman decided to follow a different career path — teaching and coaching with the goal of inspiring future students.
The former Florence High athlete began attending Athens State University and will graduate Saturday with a physical education degree. He hopes to be a high school P.E. teacher and football coach.
Coman, 29, graduated from Mississippi State with a physical therapy degree after playing football there from 2013-16. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2017, but an old ankle injury put a stop to his career.
“I had surgery three times while I was in college on the same ankle, and my senior year I hurt it again,” Coman said. He decided not to have surgery that time but instead to go through rehabilitation.
Coman hurt his ankle again with the Jets and was unable to play that year.
“Once I discovered that my ankle wouldn’t get any better, I decided to walk away from football. … Just start a new life,” Coman said. That was in 2018.
Coman said he always wanted a shot in the NFL but did not want to make a career out of it. He said he got his opportunity, and it was time to move on.
“I wasn’t ashamed," he said. "I wasn’t upset that I had to find a new career because I knew God would lead me to the right place where I needed to be."
When Coman left the Jets, he started training kids for football, helping improve their speed and agility.
Several of Coman’s coaches over the years told him he would make an outstanding coach because of his passion for and knowledge of football and how well he taught others.
--
Impacting others
Coman did not want to use his physical therapy degree, he said. “I want to do something so I can impact lives more than that.”
Coman enrolled full time at Athens State in 2019 majoring in physical education.
He received a scholarship through a program started at Athens State in January 2020 called Men of Kennis, which offers incentives for Black and Hispanic men to pursue an education degree and become teachers.
Darlene Turner-White, Men of Kennis program coordinator and professor of education at Athens State, said the program “was an initiative in the College of Education to increase the number of men of color in our certification program.”
Turner-White said that in school systems nationwide, less than 2% of teachers are African American or Hispanic and Latino males. Men of Kennis participants can receive scholarships to cover tuition, books and housing. A requirement of the program is that post-graduation, Coman must teach in a public school in Alabama for two years.
Turner-White said Coman is a caring, committed, dependable, dedicated and passionate person.
“Kivon, he is aware of the difference he can make and he’s ready for that challenge," she said.
--
'Good example'
Coman said he would like to teach and coach at the high school level to help young men who need a mentor. His goal is to eventually coach college football and perhaps end up coaching in the NFL. He has been doing his student teaching at Florence High and helping the coaching staff there.
Jamie Mikell, assistant professor of health and physical education at Athens State, has taught Coman since he started at the university.
“I expect big things from him," Mikell said. "I see him not only going on to teach and coach, but I could really see him being an awesome administrator or professor or a coach on a higher level."
Mikell said Coman has so much potential that it is hard to put it into words.
“He has a genuine love for what he does, and I think that shows through in not only his personality but in his day-to-day duties,” Mikell said. “I think he is someone who will be a good example to students, especially the male students out in the community.”
Coman is someone his students can trust and look up to, Mikell said.
Coman wants to inspire his future students “to be great in everything you do. No matter what route you take you always just want to give everything you’ve got, 100%.”
