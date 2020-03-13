Athens State University will continue its normal operating schedule, a university press release issued this morning says.
However, the ASU administration says it is “actively planning for a range of scenarios and potential short- and long-term impacts, with the main focus on the health and well-being of the university community as well as university operations.”
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus, the university said it continues to closely monitor the outbreak and is following guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The statement encourages faculty, staff and students “to use good judgment when making travel decisions and work with campus administration to evaluate alternative methods of remote participation, such as live-streaming of conference sessions and meetings.”
Students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about being exposed to the virus while traveling should not be required to travel.
