Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning will open a new entrepreneurial center called Launchbox for local small businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, students and others, the school said today.
A news conference to discuss the entrepreneurial center will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Center for Lifelong Learning.
