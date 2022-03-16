The Career Development Center and Office of Student Inclusion will hold a networking and career day event for local high school students and parents, Athens State University students, local employers and community leaders on April 14 at Athens State.
The day will begin with a career development opportunity for high school students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., move to a diversity panel from 2 to 3 p.m. and an opportunity to have a professional headshot taken from 3 to 4 p.m. The event will end with an employer and community meet and mingle from 4 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.