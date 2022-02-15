Athens State University will host the 99th annual meeting of the Alabama Academy of Science March 16-18, with the Gorgas Scholarship Competition on March 18.
Members of the Alabama Academy of Science and Alabama Junior Academy of Science will be in attendance.
Jan Davis, retired aerospace professional with experience as an astronaut, engineer and senior manager, and Richard M. Myers, president and science director of Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology, will speak at the event.
During the Gorgas Scholarship Competition, entrants will present a scientific paper describing a project or original research. Gorgas Scholars are high school seniors who will compete for over $10,000 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.