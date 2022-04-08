Athens State University will be hosting a Veterans Resource Day on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. Veterans will have the opportunity to visit with organizations that offer veteran support services.
Athens State is currently seeking organizations to feature at the event that offer discounts, jobs, housing, opportunities, or special services for veterans.
Any business or organization interested in participating should contact Carolyn Carthen at Carolyn.carthen@athens.edu or 256-233-8271.
