Athens State University said today that all on-campus and blended classes will transition to online instruction beginning after spring break, March 23, to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Athens State said in a statement that officials there were not aware of any COVID-19 cases among its students, faculty or staff, but the university was moving classes online "out of an abundance of caution" and to "better allow our students to manage childcare needs associated with this situation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.