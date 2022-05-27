The Athens State University Bicentennial Celebration will consist of a week of activities from July 22 to July 30 coinciding with homecoming and summer commencement.
• July 22 at 6:35 p.m. ASU will sponsor the Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field in Madison. The family-friendly event will include a fireworks show after the game.
• July 24 at 11 a.m. there will be a special service at Athens First United Methodist Church celebrating ASU’s beginnings as a Methodist institution.
• July 25 at 7 p.m. the ASU community band will perform in McCandless Hall. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to limited seating.
• July 26 at 6 p.m. there will be a movie night featuring “Encanto” in McCandless Hall. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to limited seating.
• July 28 in downtown Athens there will be a free Concert on the Square starting at 5:30 p.m.
• July 29 starting at 3:30 p.m. will be homecoming in the Carter Gymnasium. The cost is $10 per person.
• July 30 starting at 11 a.m. will be summer commencement for the class of 2022.
For more information on any of the events or for tickets, visit www.athens.edu/homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.