Organizers hope the Athens Storytelling Festival produces fun and laughs when it returns in a virtual format for the second straight year next week with six storytellers from four states offering tales for a wide range of ages.
The 15th annual festival will be held Nov. 12-13, and online access will be $20 per household.
“It’s just good, clean fun," said Teresa Todd, director of Athens-Limestone County Tourism. "Everybody has fun, they laugh. And the time goes by really quickly when you’re all enthralled in what they’re saying. ... It’s very much worth it.”
Organizers said the festival is virtual again this year because no tents large enough for it were available. The in-person storytelling was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said it's important the festival is continuing even if it's in a virtual format.
"It has not been cut off, and we hope that next year we’ll be back under tents, and we’ll be able to entertain," he said.
There will be some stories that will be geared more for children, and some that will be a bit more for adults, Todd said. However, according to Todd, all the stories will be family friendly.
Todd said storyteller Donald Davis from North Carolina has wide appeal. “He is a wonderful teller, and he is good for everybody … all ages.”
“Carmen Deedy is a lady that will be telling, and she is perfect for children. She tells mainly for the youth, the younger people,” said Todd. Deedy lives in North Carolina as well.
Bil Lepp from West Virginia and Andy Offutt Irwin from Georgia appeal more to teenagers and adults, according to Todd.
“Josh (Goforth) plays a lot of instruments along with his telling, so he strikes with a lot of people … especially if any of them are musicians. They’ll really enjoy him,” Todd said. Goforth is the third storyteller from North Carolina.
Randy Evensen of Utah will make his Athens Storytelling Festival debut next week, although he has participated in other storytelling events, according to Todd.
She said the festival promotes a neglected art. “We feel like what we do here with storytelling is a cause, because children are not learning how to tell a story anymore without reading it from their cellphone.”
According to Todd, there will be at least one benefit to the festival being virtual. “It is such a comfortable place in your own home listening to these folks tell these amazing stories.”
Todd said she doesn't think the threat of COVID-19 transmission played a role in the festival being virtual this year. There was a sponsor for the tent, Todd said, but organizers could not find a tent to rent.
“A lot of the tents were being utilized down south for some of the bad weather that we had,” according to Todd. “This tent holds 1,500 people, so it’s a really large tent. ... It was difficult to find one, then it was difficult to find people to put it up.”
The storytelling has been prerecorded, said Todd, and after the festival the tales will be rereleased for a few weeks for people to watch them again.
Davis was recorded while in Athens for a fundraiser benefiting the festival. All the other storytellers were recorded from their home states.
To buy a ticket and connect to the festival via Facebook, go to athensstorytellingfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.