ATHENS — Crews will finish removing a tree on Jefferson Street on Friday, and the portion of Jefferson between Bryan and Hobbs streets will be closed.
Crews will also remove a dead tree Friday at Nick Davis and Oakdale roads. The westbound lane of Nick Davis at Oakdale will be closed that morning.
Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for workers.
