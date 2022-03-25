Athens City Schools is reviewing field trip procedures after a student at Julian Newman Elementary was left behind in the Nashville Zoo for two hours earlier this week while other students in the school group returned to Athens.
Jim Bartoo, marketing and public relations director for the zoo, said the 9-year-old male student approached an employee at a restaurant on the zoo’s campus on Monday afternoon and informed them of his class leaving him behind.
Bartoo said the other students and staff at Julian Newman had actually left the zoo and were heading back to Alabama when the student spoke with the zoo’s workers. He said he did not know when the school had left.
“(The student) approached our staff and indicated that he thought his group had left him,” Bartoo said. “Security kept him safe until (the student’s) parents arrived about two hours later. He watched cartoons and took a nap until his parents got there.”
Bartoo said that every school group that visits the zoo has to register with them, which helped them find the student’s parents.
“We knew when (the student) told us what school he was from, we were able to look up that information and contact the school,” Bartoo said.
The student attends the HEART Academy at Julian Newman.
Athens Superintendent Beth Patton said in a statement that the district was “devastated” that the student was left behind and that they are currently reviewing the matter and field trip procedures.
“We are so glad that the student was safe and knew what procedures to follow, and we appreciate the protocols in place at the zoo for instances such as this,” Patton said in the statement.
The child's mother, Jessica Robinson, responded to questions about the incident on her Facebook page by posting a WAAY-31 story that said she and her husband were forced to drive from Huntsville to Nashville to pick up the 9-year-old.
When asked about the incident, Athens school board vice president Jennifer Manville said the she would not comment on an active situation.
