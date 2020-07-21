ATHENS — Athens City Schools students have the option of traditional on-campus or remote instruction for the school year that starts Aug. 17, and they have until Friday to sign up for either option.
The system's reopening plan also includes scheduled breaks when students can spread out enough to remove masks, and electrostatic sprayers have been purchased for sanitizing surfaces.
“I feel really good about” the district’s plan, called “Roadmap to Reopening,” said acting Superintendent Beth Patton. “Parents are very happy to have an (instruction) option. It will be high quality, whichever option they choose.”
For families choosing traditional learning, the plan asks that they be prepared in case it’s necessary to quickly transition to blended learning. For example, if the district has to close a classroom for disinfecting, a student would transition to remote and then back to traditional when the classroom reopens; or a student in a traditional school setting whose parent tests positive for COVID-19 would need to self-isolate. That student would transition to remote instruction, then return to traditional when cleared by Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines to return to school.
The plan provides for a traditional pre-kindergarten, with the possibility of blended/remote instruction if a period of quarantine is necessary.
Remote learning will be available for K-12 grade students, using teachers from each student’s current school, and training for parents of those students will be provided, according to the plan.
Students choosing the remote option may return to traditional learning at nine-week breaks or continue with remote learning for the rest of the school year.
“We’re asking for a nine-week commitment,” Patton said. “Every nine-week grading period, we’ll work with families if an adjustment needs to be made.”
The school district will primarily use an accredited online program, SchoolsPLP, for remote learning, with students in grades K-5 expected to work between two to three hours a day and students in grades 6-12 expected to work three to four hours a day on school assignments.
Remote teachers will interact with remote-instruction students on a regular basis though Google Meet or Zoom meetings.
Tech center classes
Students who choose remote learning will be able to participate in sports or other extracurricular activities, but some electives available for traditional students may not be available for remote students, according to the plan. Courses at the Limestone County Career Technical Center are available for remote students, but they must be taken in person.
Russell Johnson, president of the Athens City Schools board of education, said he’s pleased with what the school district staff has developed for the new school year.
“They’ve got a good plan,” Johnson said. “It’s still uncharted territory for us, but I think it’s important to get schools back open,” and provide students, particularly younger children, with one-on-one interaction with their teachers, he said.
A statewide mask order launched last week is set to expire July 31, and “we will follow whatever the mandate is,” Patton said.
Athens' school plan says, “Unless mandated by a government entity, it is recommended that facial coverings be worn when you are within six feet of a person from another household."
The plan allows students to bring facial coverings from home, and masks will be provided by the school system while supplies last. Also, designated facial covering/mask breaks will occur throughout the day when students can be 6 feet apart, according to the plan.
“Right now, we don’t plan for students to wear masks all day,” Patton said, but “when they’re not able to social distance, they would have to wear a mask.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided funding for 2.5 million facial coverings for Alabama schools, according to the Alabama State Department of Education. The funding will cover about three masks for each employee and student. The facial coverings are washable.
“We also have some masks on hand that we’ve purchased,” Patton said.
Personal water bottles
Teachers will be making adjustments to their classrooms to allow for students to spread out as much as possible, according to the plan, and hallway traffic may be staggered and arrival and dismissal procedures may be altered to allow for physical distancing.
“We plan to be able to social distance for the most part,” Patton said.
A number of safety measures will be in place, including intensifying regular cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all schools, sanitizing high-touch surfaces throughout the day, providing hand sanitizer throughout the buildings, encouraging students to bring a refillable water bottle since some water fountains will be unavailable and limiting adult visitors to school facilities.
Patton said the school system has purchased 15 backpack-style and 19 hand-held electrostatic sprayers, devices that can be used to sanitize surfaces in classrooms and across school buildings and buses quickly.
Teachers will be assigned to either teach remotely or in a classroom setting.
“It’s important for our teachers to not be expected to do both,” Patton said.
