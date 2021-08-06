Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton said Friday afternoon the district will require employees, students and visitors above age 2 to wear masks inside school buildings. Passengers and drivers must wear masks at all times on school buses, she added in a news release.
“As your superintendent, I am charged with making tough decisions,” she said. “… We are responsible to do everything within our power to ensure the safety and well-being of our students — your children. We are not medical professionals, so out of an abundance of caution, it is imperative that we follow the recommendations of the experts.”
She said the district will monitor local COVID data and the district desires that all students who have been in traditional schools to return to in-person learning.
She said those who have a need for virtual learning can apply for Athens Renaissance School.
The first day of class for Athens City students is Wednesday.
On Thursday, Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said school bus riders and drivers will be required to wear masks while on buses.
The first day of school for Lawrence students is Tuesday.
Limestone County Schools, which began Friday, also requires students and drivers on buses to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.