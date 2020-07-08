Athens Limestone Tourism canceled the free outdoor Summer Concert Series due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Limestone County.
“It’s not a decision we came to lightly, as so many in the Athens-Limestone community are desperately seeking some normalcy during these uncertain times,” said Teresa Todd, president of Athens Limestone Tourism, organizer of the concert series. "I’ve become friends with so many of our regular attendees, who look forward to every summer for these concerts. However, if I was to cause harm to any one of them I would be devastated.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health currently lists Limestone County as a "very high risk" area for the coronavirus.
The cancellation of the Summer Concert Series follows the announcement by Decatur Parks and Recreation on Tuesday of the postponement of the Concerts by the River series.
