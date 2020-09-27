ATHENS — Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay continues to draw $15,511 in salary monthly and remains on administrative leave more than three months after the FBI confirmed it was at his Athens home as part of a law enforcement action.
“Nothing has changed,” said school board President Russell Johnson. “He’s on paid administrative leave. We’re waiting for whatever the next step will be.
“We’re hoping this gets resolved soon.”
Holladay's salary is $186,134, which is divided into 12 monthly payments, according to Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools’ chief financial officer.
He has two years remaining on his three-year contract, Johnson said. The school board in July 2019 amended his employment agreement, approving an extension of his term of employment for one year, through June 30, 2022.
Johnson said the board has "no personnel action we’re planning at this time” regarding Holladay.
In June, Paul Daymond, a spokesman with the FBI’s Birmingham division, said the agency was at Holladay’s home “as part of a law enforcement action,” but he didn’t elaborate.
“We wouldn’t have any other comment,” Daymond said last week.
On June 11, two days after the FBI action, the Athens school board voted 7-0 to place Holladay on administrative leave, at his request, and Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton was appointed acting superintendent, effective immediately.
Johnson said after the vote that the investigation is ongoing and confidential at the request of federal officials.
“We have provided everything they’ve asked for,” Johnson said last week. “We’re just trying to get through this.”
Holladay has been the superintendent since 2013.
