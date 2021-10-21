Athens City Schools teacher Jennifer Kennedy is a state finalist for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Fewer than 200 teachers are selected as finalists for the award, which honors mathematics, science, technology, engineering and computer science educators each year.
Kennedy, a 27-year veteran teacher, serves as the STEM lab specialist at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary.
“STEM education is truly the gateway to understanding how the world works. I am honored to go on this journey of discovery with my students every single day,” Kennedy said.
The state finalists, including Kennedy, were recognized Oct. 14 at the Alabama State Board of Education meeting in Montgomery. Winners will be announced at a later date.
