ATHENS — Athens plans to spend $500,000 of its $6.5 million in federal COVID relief funds to build six pickleball courts and enhance a park.
Bert Bradford, director of the Athens Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Department, said $200,000 of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds will be spent on pickleball courts at Big Spring Park.
“We have three tennis courts that are existing and so what we’re going to do … is take two of the tennis courts and make six pickleball courts and we’ll have one tennis court remaining,” Bradford said.
The outdoor pickleball and tennis courts will get new surfaces and the pickleball courts will be regulation size, Bradford said. If there are funds left over, he said he would like to upgrade to LED lighting.
ARPA funds in the amount of $300,000 will go toward enhancing Robert Allen Tinnon Park. Bradford said the park is underutilized.
“Recreation, sports, it seems to be exploding; people need more places to practice,” he said.
The city will build two baseball and softball practice fields at the park with LED lighting that will be open to the public.
“And then I’m going to add an outdoor basketball court, upgrade the parking lot paving, upgrade the security lighting in the parking lot, and just kind of give that park a facelift, clean it up, make it more inviting, and give people something to do there,” Bradford said.
The Athens City Council approved the expenditures June 27.
Bradford said his goal is to do all of the projects at the park but they depend on the cost.
“We’ll probably get all the costs in and see if the money that was allotted to this project that we can use will cover (everything). Just like a household budget, we’re trying to stretch every dollar we can and get it purposely used in that park,” Bradford said.
Bradford said he will not start each phase of the project until he knows he will have the money to finish that phase. He said if the funds allotted are insufficient, he will either try to get more ARPA funding from the city or evaluate whether he can absorb the cost in the existing Parks and Recreation budget.
Bradford said he hopes to do much of the work on both projects in-house. He said those portions of the pickleball project that can't be done by city workers should go out to bid by the end of this week. “I would love to have (pickleball courts) completed this fall. That’s what I expect and that’s what I hope.”
No date has been set for bids to go out for the Robert Allen Tinnon Park project.
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said the city has received about half of the city’s allotted COVID relief funds under ARPA.
“The total amount the city of Athens has been allotted is $6,498,936.68, of which we have received half. We received the first half on June 30, 2021, and expect to receive the second half any day now,” she said.
The city, Barnes said, has budgeted less than half of the funds so far. Budgeted expenditures from the COVID money total $2.93 million, leaving more than $3.5 million in funds available.
The largest expenditure thus far was a $1,000 bonus for every full-time city employee which the council approved in November and December. The cost of the bonus totaled $353,693.26.
Barnes said the federal government has changed its restrictions on how the money can be spent several times.
There are still some restrictions, “but they’re very general in nature. Basically, the only restriction … now is you can’t use it for debt service or to fund your pension plan. But if it’s for providing government services, which is a very, very broad category, which can include anything from purchasing trucks to paving roads, then you can use it,” Barnes said.
