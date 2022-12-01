ATHENS — Seventeen Athens nonprofits or community organizations will receive their first appropriation payments from the city Friday, but several of them are getting much less than they requested.
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said the total requested by the agencies for fiscal 2023 was $669,100, and the City Council on Monday approved appropriations of $499,500 that will come from the general fund budget. The appropriations represent an increase of $7,500 from the amount appropriated for fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30.
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper said the council was unable to fulfill all requests because it must stay within the city's budget. He said the city sets the operating budget for all of its departments first.
"We have to have a balanced budget every year and the requests are always a lot more than what we're able to give. So, we just have to give what we're able to without going over the budget," Harper said.
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association was one of the organizations with a big gap between its request and appropriation.
Tourism requested $115,000 for fiscal 2023 after receiving $90,000 in fiscal 2022. Tourism was allotted $95,000 for fiscal 2023, which was $20,000 less than it requested but $5,000 more than it received the previous year. Teresa Todd, Tourism president, said the requested funds were for promoting tourism in Athens and Limestone County.
“The $115,000 we requested is to give us the tools we need to stay competitive in the north Alabama tourism market, which is poised for tremendous future growth,” she said. “In addition to continuing our role in promoting the highly successful events such as Fiddlers Convention and Storytelling Festival, we are partnering with hotels, restaurants and attractions to create specialty tour packages.”
Todd said it is Tourism’s "goal to extend the length of overnight stays and expand the visitors’ unique experiences.”
Todd said her organization will have to look elsewhere to make up the difference in what it requested and received from the city.
“We plan to subsidize the funds appropriated by the city of Athens by continuing our successful annual fundraisers such as the October Haunt Walks and North Pole Stroll,” she said.
The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama requested $35,000 for the Athens and Ardmore locations. It was awarded $20,000, which was $15,000 less than requested but $5,000 more than it received for fiscal 2022.
Alan Twelkemeier, the club's marketing director, said the operational budget associated with the funding is projected at $35,000.
“Certain program supplies in academics, health and fitness, and character and leadership will be affected,” he said. “We will work to compensate for these shortcomings through additional fundraising and grant applications.”
Another appropriation that was less than requested came from the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. The museum requested $50,000 but was approved for $20,000 for fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2022, the museum was allocated $15,000.
The museum advised the city that it wanted the higher appropriation so it could increase and upgrade displays and upgrade educational opportunities.
The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama requested $30,000 for fiscal 2023 but will receive $15,000. For fiscal 2022 they were allocated $10,000. The center's submission to the city said the increased funds would provide treatment to Athens residents that meet their criteria.
Harper said decisions on the appropriations were based on the amount of money available in the budget and not the organizations themselves.
"They're all good organizations and all do very good deeds," he said. "But we can't fund them completely; we're just not able to do that. We just do the best we can with what we've got."
Barnes said it is normal not to give appropriations as soon as the budget is approved.
“It is customary … for the council to adopt the general fund budget prior to Oct. 1 — our year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 — and then review and approve the outside agency appropriations in late October or November,” she said.
The first payments to the 17 organizations will take place Friday, Barnes said.
