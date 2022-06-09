ATHENS — Athens will grow by 265.9 acres after the City Council on Monday approved annexation and zoning of property on either side of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 for business use and housing.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the annexations are a big deal “with us annexing an additional 200-and-something acres of land for future development and sales tax and quality of life for housing and retail and other investments.”
One of the parcels annexed is 102 acres on the south side of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road that will be used for both residential and business purposes. The property was zoned C-PUD, Conventional Planned Unit Development.
The other parcel is 163.9 acres on the north side of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. It was zoned as a B-2 General Business District. Both parcels are in Limestone County.
Discussing the 102-acre property, City Planner Matt Davidson said zoning ordinances have specific requirements for a C-PUD. One of those requirements, he said, is that there must be different zoning districts located within the C-PUD zoning.
The parcel's master plan has a large B-2 (General Business District) component of 38.2 acres on the front of the property, according to Davidson. “And then we have an R-2 (Multiple Family Residential District) component, which ... could be apartments.”
The R-2 is on 22 acres on the east side and could be up to 420 apartment units. There is also a R-1-5, Single Family Townhouse Attached Residential, district on the back 41.8 acres for up to 197 lots.
“It provides a type of housing that we don’t have a lot of right now, so it’ll fill that missing gap and hopefully provide some workforce housing,” Davidson said.
The land holders of the 102-acre property are NOLABA Land Holdings and Greenbrier Holdings. Davidson said, “They have also provided within their request certain development incentives and public benefit exchanges.”
The first request from the land holders involves the single-family townhomes. “They’d like to have the garages in front, not have the rear loading alley,” Davidson said. Secondly, the landowners want a lot width reduction from 25 feet to 20 feet.
In exchange for the requests, the landowners promise three public benefits and amenities. The first is to enhance the main entrance throughfare from Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.
“The main throughfare will be a complete street. So, it’ll have complete sidewalks on both sides. It’ll have a dedicated bike lane, crosswalks, street lighting and then a grassy median in the middle,” Davidson said.
Second, the property owners would donate two acres of undeveloped land with acceptable access to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to the city. “As they get further down into the construction plans, we’ll be able to determine where that site’s going to be located,” Davidson said.
Third, utility and public sewer service easements will be available to the city for future use. The city agreed to the requests by approving the annexation ordinance Monday.
District 2 councilman Harold Wales said, “I think this is an excellent location for what’s being proposed. That would fit right in that area.”
The 163.9-acre property on the north side of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road “doesn’t touch (U.S.) 31," Davidson said. "There’s a couple parcels between (U.S.) 31 and it. But then it goes all the way to the large tract of land that’s directly adjacent to (Interstate) 65, and that’s in the city right now."
Davidson said the property is closer to the Buc-ee’s site than the property on the south side.
Davidson said what the property owner is planning to do with the property is currently unknown. He said it could be “commercial, office, retail, any of those it could be. We’re hoping for the retail side of it. Then (we) get the sales tax.”
Chris Seibert, District 1 councilman and council president, said the annexations are a positive thing for the city. “This is more land into the city so that’s always a good thing on that side of town.”
